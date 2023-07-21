Philippines' Marcos won't aid ICC in 'war on drugs' probe

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines said on Friday that his government would not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into the deadly "war on drugs" carried out by his predecessor.

Marcos said the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines, just days after the court restarted its investigation into the thousands of killings committed under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We will not cooperate with them in any way, shape or form," Marcos told reporters.