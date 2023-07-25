Philippines, China, Taiwan brace for Super Typhoon Doksuri

Super Typhoon Doksuri rolled toward the northern Philippines on Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (115 miles per hour), prompting evacuation orders for coastal areas.

Forecasters predict Doksuri will move on to hit Taiwan before plowing into densely populated parts of China with torrential rain and strong winds.

Work canceled, towns emptied

Doksuri, which is called "Egay" in the Philippines, is headed toward the northern tip of the main island of Luzon and pass the Cagayan and Batanes provinces.

While it was expected to remain offshore, the typhoon was likely to pass closely by outlying islands.