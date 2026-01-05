SC no to further tree felling in Delhi Ridge, demands proof of compliance

The Supreme Court on Monday, 5 January seemed to signal a firm line on environmental safeguards, making it clear that no additional trees will be felled in the Delhi Ridge unless it is first convinced that its earlier orders on afforestation and ecological restoration have been properly implemented.

The Delhi Ridge is the northernmost extension of the ancient Aravalli range, and functions as one of the capital’s most critical ecological buffers. Spread across north, central, south and south-west Delhi, it acts as a natural green lung for the city, helps regulate groundwater recharge, moderates urban temperatures and provides a rare wildlife habitat in an otherwise densely built-up metropolis.

Over decades, large parts of the Ridge have come under pressure from encroachments, infrastructure projects and deforestation, prompting repeated judicial intervention to safeguard what remains.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a plea by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) seeking permission to cut down 473 trees for a road-widening project intended to provide access to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS).

CAPFIMS, located in Maidangarhi in south Delhi, is a major healthcare and training facility meant to cater to personnel and families of Central forces such as the BSF, CRPF and CISF. The proposed project also involves the translocation of 2,519 saplings and the diversion of 2.97 hectares of forest land.