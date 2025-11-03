Supreme Court seeks CAQM affidavit on steps to curb Delhi-NCR pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) to file an affidavit outlining steps taken to prevent further deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR, and stressed the need for proactive measures rather than waiting for pollution levels to reach the 'severe' category.

A bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, hearing the case, noted reports suggesting that several air monitoring stations in the capital were not functioning during Diwali. The court said the authorities must ensure monitoring infrastructure remains operational to enable timely implementation of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan).

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae, referred to media reports stating that only nine out of 37 monitoring stations were operating continuously on Diwali day. “There are newspapers after newspapers saying that monitoring stations are non-functional. If the monitoring stations are not even functioning, we don't even know when to implement GRAP,” she told the bench. She urged the court to seek clear data and an action plan from the CAQM.