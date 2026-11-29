Navi Mumbai has been awarded the title of India's cleanest city under the Super Swachh League, followed by Surat and Vijayawada.

To showcase the basis on which their city had been selected, citizens of Navi Mumbai were treated to videos flashed on local television channels of their 10-km, upmarket Palm Beach Road, with the sea on one side and skyscrapers on the other. A coastal paradise akin to none!

A resident of Navi Mumbai and upcoming builder Sunil Kripalani guffaws: "It's like giving an award to Mumbai for being the cleanest city in India using Marine Drive as its toolkit."

Undoubtedly, Navi Mumbai is a planned city, laid out in sectors akin to the way Chandigarh has been planned, but it is a city with many small- and large-scale factories that emit toxic gases and waste that has ended up polluting nearby residential complexes.

Members of the Navi Mumbai-based Alert Citizen Forum believe the current method of awarding cleanliness based on selective inspections misleads the public at large about the true state of affairs.

Ramesh Shah, a Navi Mumbai resident, said in a social media post: 'I live in Koparkhairane and during the night I can smell the pungent odour emitted from the factories. I have repeatedly complained to MIDC to no avail.'

Kripalani has an office on the 12th floor in a more upmarket part of the city. "There is so much construction activity going on that there are days when the visibility outside from my windows is zero. It is only when pollution levels go down that I can see far off."

Surat comes second in the Super Swachh League 2025-26 awards, followed by Vijayawada. These rankings are given on the basis of achievements in the fields of sanitation, waste management and public cleanliness. This tenth edition of the survey covered 4,751 urban local bodies.