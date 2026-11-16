Yamuna pollution increased despite huge spending on cleaning: SC

The Supreme Court said Yamuna pollution had increased despite substantial spending on cleaning the river.

The CPCB has been directed to monitor water quality at state, UT and district entry and exit points.

Authorities could face penalties if water quality deteriorates within their jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court has observed that pollution in the Yamuna has increased despite substantial expenditure on cleaning the river, blaming poor civic administration and the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial waste into its waters.

In an order dated 4 November, a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at points where the Yamuna and its major drains enter and exit states, Union territories and districts.

The court said industrial pollutants and untreated sewage must be stopped at the source, adding that merely constructing more sewage treatment plants would not be sufficient to clean the river.

"This court is of the opinion that everything that is wrong with the civic administration in towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 drains that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna," the bench said.

It added that this was why pollution in the river had increased despite huge sums being spent on its cleaning.

The court said sewage must be tapped and treated where industrial pollution and untreated discharge could not be stopped at source. However, it noted that the absence of robust sewage systems and the mixing of stormwater and sewage drains posed significant challenges.

It also observed that tapping sewage would be difficult in many illegal and unauthorised colonies built on encroached land, as they lacked a planned layout and adequate space for sewage infrastructure.

The bench said sewage from unauthorised colonies and slum clusters located along drains and the riverbed would continue to pollute the Yamuna unless these settlements were removed and their occupants rehabilitated.

Authorities to face penalties for deterioration in water quality

The Supreme Court directed that if water quality deteriorated while passing through a particular state, Union territory or district, the authorities concerned would be held accountable and penalised.