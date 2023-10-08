Synchronized survey of Nilgiris Tahr in Kerala, TN to begin soon

The Nilgiri Tahr Project which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 12 will soon commence a synchronized survey of the Nilgiris Tahr in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The synchronized survey, according to sources, would be bi-annual.

Sources in Tamil Nadu forest department told IANS that the survey would be conducted using drones and also camera traps in the Western ghats area spread between Tamil Nadu and Kerala as most of the areas where the animals inhabit are inaccessible.

It is to be noted that the data available have given inputs that Nilgiris Tahr has become locally extinct in around 14 per cent of its Shola habitat in the past few decades.