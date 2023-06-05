Taj city activists march to highlight plight of dying Yamuna

The marchers carrying banners and posters, raised slogans, drawing public attention to the sad plight of Yamuna, reduced to a vast sewage canal.



The lack of water in the Yamuna has raised the pollution level and constitutes a real threat to the Taj Mahal and other monuments sited on the banks of the river Yamuna, environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya said.



Agra Civil Society leader Anil Sharma said the state and the Central governments had made several tall promises to rejuvenate and restore past glory of one of the holiest rivers of India, but sadly nothing concrete had been done so far.