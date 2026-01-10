Tamil Nadu expands reserved forest network across 10 districts

Officials said the notification underscores the government’s focus on protecting ecologically sensitive regions that are crucial for habitat continuity and climate stability. In the Nilgiris, forest authorities emphasised that the newly notified areas would strengthen wildlife connectivity. The Cherumulli forest block borders the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, while the Yellamalai forest block lies close to Mukurthi National Park.

Divisional forest officer (Gudalur) Vengatesh Prabhu said bringing these areas under RF status would enhance biodiversity conservation, improve forest fire management and ensure long-term habitat protection in one of the state’s most species-rich landscapes. He added that many of the notified lands were earlier classified as janmam reserve lands, and a special committee is now fast-tracking the identification of ecologically critical parcels for notification.

“Seven to eight more proposals, covering about 100 hectares, have already been submitted to the government,” Prabhu said.

The notification of forest blocks in the Megamalai region has drawn particular attention from conservationists. Officials noted that the Highways Forest Block and its adjoining extensions fall within the Megamalai–Srivilliputhur landscape, a key biodiversity zone in the southern Western Ghats known for high endemism and the movement of elephants, tigers and other wildlife. These areas are expected to function as buffer and connectivity zones, helping curb habitat fragmentation and regulate land-use pressures.

In Dindigul district, the notifications have resolved long-pending disputes that had delayed the process for nearly two decades. Divisional Forest Officer Naga Satish said boundary ambiguities had stalled several proposals, necessitating extensive surveys. Some of the newly notified patches, he added, are critical habitats for species such as the slender loris.

Senior officials stressed that each notification followed a rigorous legal process under Section 16 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882. By granting permanent legal status to these forests, the state aims to secure wildlife habitats, protect watersheds, enhance carbon sequestration and strengthen forests as long-term ecological infrastructure vital for biodiversity conservation, water security and climate resilience.

