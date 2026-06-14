The battle over Mekedatu

The renewed confrontation between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project is not just another episode in the long-running Cauvery dispute. It is a conflict that encapsulates some of the most pressing challenges confronting India in an era of climate uncertainty, rapid urbanisation and shrinking natural resources.

At the centre of the controversy is the fundamental question: who has the first claim over a river? An upstream state seeking drinking water security for a rapidly expanding metropolis, or downstream communities whose agriculture, livelihoods and survival depend on uninterrupted river flows?

The latest flashpoint came after the Supreme Court declined to entertain Tamil Nadu’s review petition against the project, which emboldened Karnataka to push once again for clearances. Tamil Nadu fears Mekedatu could alter the delicate balance established after decades of litigation and negotiations over water-sharing.

A thirsty city and a narrow gorge

Over the past three decades, Bengaluru has expanded at a pace that far outstripped the capacity of its natural resources. Lakes have disappeared under real estate projects. Wetlands have been encroached upon. Groundwater extraction has reached alarming levels. The city has become increasingly dependent on pumping Cauvery water over long distances and impractical elevations.

The water crisis that gripped Bengaluru in recent years exposed the vulnerability of this model. Tankers became the city’s lifeline. Borewells ran dry. Residential communities imposed restrictions on consumption. Experts pointed to decades of neglect of lakes, wetlands and groundwater recharge systems.

Against this backdrop, the Karnataka government argues, the Mekedatu project is indispensable.

About 90 km south of Bengaluru, Mekedatu is a picturesque gorge where the Cauvery narrows dramatically between rocky cliffs before flowing into Tamil Nadu. The name, which means ‘goat’s leap’ in Kannada, comes from a local legend that a goat once crossed the gorge in a single jump.