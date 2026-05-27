TN Congress MP attacks DMK, AIADMK over ‘silence’ on Mekedatu dam issue

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday intensified the political battle over the controversial Mekedatu dam project, attacking both the DMK and AIADMK leadership for what he called their silence on Karnataka’s proposed reservoir across the Cauvery river.

Backing Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay, Tagore praised his recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the immediate rejection of the Mekedatu project, calling it a crucial fight to protect Tamil Nadu’s water rights and the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers dependent on Cauvery water.

In a sharp post on X, the Congress MP questioned why Udhayanidhi Stalin had not spoken out strongly despite the seriousness of the issue. He also targeted AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami, asking why the opposition party was not directly confronting the Centre over the project.