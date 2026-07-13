Three French nuclear reactors shut down amid heatwave

France’s heatwave crisis deepened on Sunday as soaring temperatures forced the shutdown of three nuclear reactors and reduced operations at eight others, while authorities warned of mounting risks to public health, infrastructure and the environment.

State-owned energy giant EDF said the reactors were taken offline “because of the weather conditions and in order to comply with regulations governing thermal discharges and therefore protect the environment,” French daily Le Parisien reported.

The extreme heat has pushed river temperatures higher, limiting the ability of nuclear power plants to draw water from rivers for cooling. As a result, operators have been compelled to scale back production or temporarily halt reactors to comply with environmental safeguards, according to Xinhua news agency.

The latest disruption comes as France battles another wave of blistering heat after an exceptional heatwave swept across the country in late June. In a report released on Thursday, national weather agency Meteo-France warned that scorching conditions were once again spreading across large parts of the nation.