Three French nuclear reactors shut down amid heatwave
Extreme heat has pushed river temperatures higher, limiting the ability of nuclear power plants to draw water from rivers for cooling
France’s heatwave crisis deepened on Sunday as soaring temperatures forced the shutdown of three nuclear reactors and reduced operations at eight others, while authorities warned of mounting risks to public health, infrastructure and the environment.
State-owned energy giant EDF said the reactors were taken offline “because of the weather conditions and in order to comply with regulations governing thermal discharges and therefore protect the environment,” French daily Le Parisien reported.
The extreme heat has pushed river temperatures higher, limiting the ability of nuclear power plants to draw water from rivers for cooling. As a result, operators have been compelled to scale back production or temporarily halt reactors to comply with environmental safeguards, according to Xinhua news agency.
The latest disruption comes as France battles another wave of blistering heat after an exceptional heatwave swept across the country in late June. In a report released on Thursday, national weather agency Meteo-France warned that scorching conditions were once again spreading across large parts of the nation.
On Sunday, Meteo-France placed 37 departments under its highest-level red heatwave alert, effective from noon local time (1000 GMT), cautioning that temperatures could soar between 37 and 41 degrees Celsius in the affected regions.
The extreme weather has also taken a heavy toll on public safety. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said in an interview with television channel BFM TV that 139 people had died from drowning since 19 June, marking an 18 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.
The heatwave has disrupted daily life and forced some of France’s most iconic landmarks to adapt. The Eiffel Tower in Paris announced that it would close earlier than usual at 4 pm (1400 GMT) on Saturday and Sunday due to the oppressive temperatures, instead of its normal closing time of 12:45 am.
Major cultural institutions have also adjusted schedules to protect visitors and staff. The Louvre Museum will close at 4 pm through 13 July, while the Orsay Museum will shut its doors at 5 pm through 15 July.
French media reported that nearly a quarter of the country remains under a red heat alert, with temperatures in Paris forecast to reach 36 degrees Celsius and several other regions expected to experience highs of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.
Meteo-France said the punishing heatwave is expected to continue until the middle of next week, keeping millions of residents under pressure as France confronts another spell of extreme weather.
With IANS inputs