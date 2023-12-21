A total of 10 'black' tigers found in India, all in Odisha's Simlipal: Centre

There are a total of 10 "black tigers" in India, all exclusively found in Odisha's Similipal, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union minister of state for environment Ashiwini Kumar Choubey told the Rajya Sabha that "melanistic tigers" have been documented only in the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha.

As per the 2022 cycle of the pan-India tiger estimation exercise, the Similipal Tiger Reserve has 16 tigers, out of which 10 exhibit melanism, he said.

The minister said the Similipal Tiger Reserve has been identified as a distinct conservation cluster due to its genetic composition.

Over the last five years, the Similipal Tiger Reserve has received a financial support of Rs 32.75 crore for wildlife conservation, habitat management, human resource, and infrastructure development under the centrally sponsored scheme of Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (CSS-IDWH).