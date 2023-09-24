Unique mangroves, fish-eating tigers: Why Sunderban is on UNESCO World Heritage Site list

In 1987, when the Sunderbans National Park in West Bengal received the status of natural UNESCO World Heritage Site, many were unaware of the technical reasons behind this pride of Bengal getting the prestigious accreditation.

Experts like Dr Raja Raut explained that one of the reasons for Sunderbans National Park being put on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list was because of its outstanding contribution to ecological and biological processes so necessary for the development of the marine ecosystem, terrestrial habitat and for the survival of different communities of plants and animals there.

Another reason for the tag was that the Sunderbans National Park meets the criteria under the “in-situ conservation of biological diversity”, which in layman’s language means the conservation of a species in its natural habitat and the maintenance and recovery of a viable population of species in their original place. This pattern of “in-situ conservation of biological diversity” also includes threatened and endangered species, explained Raut.

In the opinion of experts, meeting these two criteria was the prime reason for Sunderbans National Park being put on the UNESCO’s prestigious list.