Trump EPA poised to repeal carbon pollution rules for power plants

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is poised to formally repeal carbon pollution standards for coal- and gas-fired power plants, in the latest climate policy rollback under President Donald Trump, according to reports.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is expected to announce the move in Houston, Texas, on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 energy ministers’ meeting, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The New York Times also reported that the administration plans to eliminate regulations aimed at limiting planet-warming emissions from power plants.

The move is expected to face legal challenges. If the rollback survives in court, it could also make it more difficult for future US administrations to use the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Environmental groups have condemned the expected repeal.

“The Sierra Club will fight back against this reckless and dangerous proposal with everything we have in the courts, in Congress, and in communities across the country,” said Holly Bender, the organisation’s chief programme officer.

She accused the Trump administration of favouring the fossil fuel industry while communities face the effects of climate change.

“While wildfires rage, floods devastate communities, and families struggle to afford skyrocketing electricity bills and insurance premiums, the Trump administration is handing the fossil fuel industry a licence to keep polluting,” Bender said.