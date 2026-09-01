Turkmenistan begins fixing methane mega-leaks after years of scrutiny & criticism

Turkmenistan has begun repairing the huge methane leaks from its ageing oil and gas infrastructure, marking a significant shift for a country previously identified as one of the world’s biggest sources of methane super-emissions.

The United Nations’ latest data shows that eight major leaks have now been stopped after repairs to corroded pipelines, faulty wells and malfunctioning flares. The progress has been welcomed by the UN as an important breakthrough, although officials cautioned that the scale of the country’s remaining methane emissions remains substantial.

The UN Environment Programme’s Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) sent 192 alerts about methane plumes to Turkmenistan over the past year. The country accounted for three of the six largest leaks detected worldwide by MARS in the past six months and nine of the 50 largest.

Turkmenistan responded to about 20% of those alerts with information gathered on the ground and, in some cases, plans to address the leaks.

Meghan Demeter, MARS programme manager, said the repairs demonstrated that satellite monitoring could translate into concrete action, including in countries where large numbers of leaks have been detected.

She described the documented repairs as a “breakthrough”, while stressing that eight repaired sites represented only a first step.

“There’s also a lot more sources in Turkmenistan that need to be addressed,” she said.

Turkmenistan was once the world’s worst methane leak hotspot

Methane is a far more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide over shorter time periods and is responsible for a significant share of current global warming. Unlike CO2, however, methane remains in the atmosphere for a much shorter period, meaning cutting emissions can have a relatively rapid climate benefit.

The scale of Turkmenistan’s methane problem came under intense international scrutiny in 2023, when satellite data identified the country as having more super-emitting methane leaks than anywhere else in the world.

A super-emitter can release tonnes of methane every hour from a single source such as a valve, well or pipeline.

Earlier analysis found that methane emissions from Turkmenistan’s two main fossil fuel fields in 2022 had a climate impact greater than the UK's total carbon emissions that year.

The findings generated considerable attention inside Turkmenistan and encouraged the government to engage with the UN, European Union and other international partners over ways to tackle the leaks.

Turkmenistan joined the Global Methane Pledge in December 2023, two years after the initiative was launched.