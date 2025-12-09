Two young Panna miners strike 15.34-carat diamond in dream find

Two young friends in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, both weighed down by financial responsibilities and the urgent need to arrange funds for their sisters’ weddings, have stumbled upon a remarkable stroke of luck.

Barely 20 days after taking a small mining lease, 24-year-old Satish Khatik and 23-year-old Sajid Mohammad unearthed a gem-quality diamond weighing 15.34 carats, a find that seasoned miners often spend decades chasing.

Diamond officer Ravi Patel confirmed that the duo deposited the stone at the Panna Diamond Office on Monday.

“They mined a precious diamond in Krishna Kalyanpur within just 20 days of starting operations. The diamond is estimated to be worth over Rs 50 lakh,” Patel said. He added that the stone will be placed in the next official auction, where miners often receive prices higher than the government valuation depending on market demand.

Both Satish and Sajid are residents of Raniganj in Panna, a region where diamond mining is both a traditional occupation and a long-shot gamble undertaken by families hoping for a life-changing discovery.

Satish runs a small meat shop, while Sajid helps sustain his household through a modest fruit stall. For both, incomes were steady but insufficient to meet major family expenses, especially the impending weddings of their sisters.