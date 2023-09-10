Panna: The curious case of royalty, religion, politics in Madhya Pradesh

This year, as the male heir, he had reached the temple but was denied entry. When word reached his mother, she grew upset and reached the temple to find that the nearest entrance was shut. Some temple staff, however, led her to a different entrance. When she was told that instructions had come from ‘higher ups’ to not let her only son perform the ritual, she reportedly stepped into the sanctum sanctorum in a fit of anger.

Another branch of the former royal family of Panna is closely associated with the ruling BJP in the state, with one of its members, Brijendra Pratap Singh, a powerful mining minister in the government. The two branches have long been at loggerheads for control over property worth several crores, and the police and courts have seemingly favoured the more powerful branch. This could also explain the conduct of the police and the state in this matter.

This is not Jeeteshwari Devi's first brush with the law. In July 2021, local police had arrested her on the basis of a complaint filed by her mother-in-law Dilhar Kumari, and booked Jeeteshwari, Raghavendra, their children, and another accused on charges of criminal trespass and under sections of the Arms Act.

As per the complaint, Jeeteshwari and the her co-accused tried to forcibly occupy a wing of Raj Mandir Palace, the 19th-century building which was home to the erstwhile royals. When guards tried to stop Jeeteshwari, she allegedly threatened them with a firearm. While a guard managed to disarm her, Raghavendra was reportedly injured in the fracas.

The deceased and reclusive ‘maharajah’, who took little interest in property and litigation, clearly did not help. The more vocal Jeeteshwari Devi became the public face of this branch of the family, and many people seem to resent her taking the place of her husband.