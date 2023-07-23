BJP sees the writing on the wall in Madhya Pradesh

Four months before the next assembly election in the state, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh is working overtime to put its house in order. Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Narendra Singh Tomar have been drafted as election in-charge and convenor of the election management committee, respectively.

Preparations are afoot to launch five Vijay Sankalp Yatras by the end of this month, to be led, among others, by Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

But despite all the chopping and changing, the party does not appear to be battle-ready. Having been in power for the better part of 18 years, the party is forced to cope with anti-incumbency and defend its record of governance. It is wary of the ‘charge sheet’ being prepared by the Indian National Congress, with Congress leaders claiming to have listed more than 100 scams and cases of corruption during this period.

To the great embarrassment of the BJP, two further controversies surfaced this month. The first one over the results of the recruitment of patwaris by the MP Employee Selection Board (MPESB), which is the current name of the infamous Vyapam, which got embroiled in a scam that rocked the state 10 years ago, also just ahead of an assembly election.

The results revealed that seven of the first 10 successful candidates and as many as 140 of the successful candidates had appeared from the same centre in the Gwalior– Chambal region. The centre was the NRI college run by BJP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha, formerly from the BSP.

The controversy gained ground with fresh revelations that six of the successful candidates from this centre hailed from a single family. It also surfaced that several successful candidates who secured full marks (25/25) in English had all signed their examination papers in Hindi.