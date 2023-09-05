Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in east, south China

Haikui, the 11th typhoon of this year, made landfall in the coastal areas of China's eastern Fujian province and the southern Guangdong province on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The typhoon landed in the coastal areas of Dongshan county of Fujian at around 5.20 a.m. and Raoping County of Guangdong at about 6.45 a.m., bringing gales of up to 20 and 18 meters per second near its centre, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Haikui is expected to move westward at 10 to 15 km per hour and gradually weaken, according to the Guangdong meteorological observatory.

The typhoon made landfall in Taiwan on Sunday.