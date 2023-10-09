Typhoon Koinu brings floods to Hong Kong

Many parts of Hong Kong saw flooding on Monday as Typhoon Koinu brought torrential rains during the night, forcing authorities to issue the highest level of alert for six hours.

It was the second time in a month the city's authorities had sent out a "black" rain warning — the highest in Hong Kong.

Most of the region saw more than 150 millimeters of rainfall in the early hours of Monday, and rainfall exceeded 300 millimeters over some parts of urban Hong Kong island, according to data.

Koinu was moving west-southwest at around 10 kilometers per hour (6 miles per hour) as it crossed the western coast of China's Guangdong province, Hong Kong's observatory said. The typhoon was downgraded at 10:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT).