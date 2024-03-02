UN Environment Assembly adopts India's resolution on sustainable lifestyles

The United Nations Environment Assembly on Friday adopted India's resolution on sustainable lifestyles at its sixth session held in Nairobi, Kenya. India's environment ministry said all participating member states adopted the resolution, which was co-sponsored by Sri Lanka and Bolivia.

The UNEA's sixth session started on 6 February and ended on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been championing the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE movement), urging countries to adopt planet-friendly living practices and move away from deeply consumerist behaviours.

He envisioned this concept at the World Leaders' Summit during the UN climate conference in Glasgow and launched Mission LiFE on 20 October 2022 in the presence of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

The UNEA reaffirmed the commitment made in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which emphasises the three dimensions of sustainable development — integrated, indivisible, interdependent, and mutually reinforcing. This commitment aims to ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to promote sustainable development.

It also reaffirmed the commitment made in the 2030 Agenda to ensure that people everywhere have access to relevant information and awareness for sustainable development, fostering lifestyles in harmony with nature.

The resolution recognises the potential of behavioural changes toward sustainable lifestyles in contributing to the achievement of the three dimensions of sustainable development.