Environment ministry concerned by more proposals for small hydel projects in hills

The Union Environment Ministry has raised concerns over the increasing number of proposals for smaller hydropower projects with capacities below 5 MW in hill states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, as these have the potential to disrupt the natural flow of rivulets and adversely affect aquatic fauna.

The ministry's Forest Advisory Committee discussed the issue in a meeting on September 11, the minutes of which were recently made available.

The panel recalled that the ministry had in 2011 directed all states to conduct cumulative impact assessment studies and to carry out capacity studies for their river basins.

It noted that such studies have been successfully completed for only 13 river basins across five states so far.