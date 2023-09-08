Environment ministry sets up new panel replacing SC's Central Empowered Committee

The Union environment ministry has set up a new Central Empowered Committee (CEC), replacing an ad hoc expert panel with the same name which assisted the Supreme Court in matters of forest and environment issues.

The CEC, initially established by the apex court in 2002, served as a watchdog for issues pertaining to environmental conservation and compliance.

Over the years, the committee has played a pivotal role in shaping India's environmental policy and governance landscape.

While its restructuring aims to make it more efficient, questions remain about its independence under the government's complete control.

This development comes shortly after the passage of the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which critics argue weakens existing safeguards in Indian forest law, potentially facilitating construction projects in ecologically sensitive regions.