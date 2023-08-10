Jairam Ramesh may quit as chairman of standing committee on environment, science and tech

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hinted at quitting the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, accusing the Modi government of bulldozing three crucial Bills through Parliament.

He said three important Bills bulldozed through Parliament these past few days were deliberately not referred to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change. These are Bills that radically amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980; and the Bill to set up the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

“Not only that, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, on which the Committee submitted a comprehensive report with many substantive suggestions has been withdrawn. The Modi government has instead bypassed it with the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022,” tweeted Ramesh.

“Under these circumstances, I see little value in continuing as the Chairman of this Standing Committee, the subjects of which are very close to my heart and fit my educational and professional background. All that is irrelevant in this age of self-styled Sarvagyaani and Vishwaguru. The Modi government has turned yet another institutional mechanism worthless,” he added.