Centre to introduce Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill in LS today

The Centre on Friday will seek introduction of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, which aims to set up the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

The institute will provide high level strategic direction for research innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of natural sciences including mathematical sciences, engineering and technology, environmental and earth sciences, health and agriculture, as well as scientific and technological interfaces of humanities and social sciences, to promote, monitor and provide support as required for such research.