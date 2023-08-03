Lok Sabha passes Delhi Services bill, AAP MP suspended for remaining session

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill through voice vote, after the Opposition staged a walkout.

Amid high drama, the lone AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from the remaining tenure of the Monsoon Session by Speaker Om Birla after he threw some papers on the chair while standing in the Well of the House.

Home Minister Amit Shah, launching an all-out attack on the Opposition, while responding to the discussion on the bill, said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that it was only concerned about saving its opportunistic alliance and that is why had participated with full strength to oppose the Delhi services bill, forgetting its concerns about Manipur in the process.

"It is good to see that today after so many days of disruptions, whatever may have been the compulsions, all opposition parties forgot about their protests on Manipur and demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House, and came together to participate in the discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill," Shah said in his response to the discussion on the bill.