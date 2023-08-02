Oppn to move resolution against Delhi services ordinance in Lok Sabha today

The Congress-led Opposition on Wednesday will move a statutory resolution the in Lok Sabha against the controversial Delhi services ordinance, which empowers the Lieutenant Governor to take a call on transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

The resolution will be moved by Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with a slew of MPs from the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, AAP, CPI(M) and even AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi besides BSP's Ritesh Pandey.

The resolution says that "That this House disapproves of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (No. 1 of 2023) promulgated by the President on May 19, 2023".