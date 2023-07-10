Ordinance on control of services: SC issues notice to Centre on plea filed by Delhi govt

The Supreme Court on Monday, July 10, sought the Centre's stand on a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance on control of services.



A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha issued notice to the government and asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, to amend its plea and add the Lieutenant Governor as a party in case.

"We'll issue notice," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on July 17.