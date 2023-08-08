LS passes Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023

An amendment bill to decriminalise offences committed while carrying out aquacultural activities, was passed in Lok Sabha through voice vote on Monday.

To decriminalise the offences, the bill seeks to remove the jail term of up to three years and impose only a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh on offenders.

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed within 50 minutes after a short discussion in the absence of the Congress-led opposition, which had earlier staged a walk out during passage of the data protection bill.