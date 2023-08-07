Govt to seek passage of Data Protection Bill, 3 more legislations in LS today

The government would seek passage of as many as four bills in Lok Sabha on Monday (August 7), including the controversial Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, whose introduction on August 3 had been vehemently opposed by the Opposition.

Besides, the government will also try and get the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Mediation Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

In Rajya Sabha, the Delhi services bill will come up for discussion and passing.

Opposition parties, including AAP have issued whip to its members to remain in the upper house in full strength, to oppose the bill.