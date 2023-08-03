Congress questions Digital Data Protection Bill getting classified as Financial Bill

Ahead of the tabling of the Digital Data Protection Bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Congress leader Manish Tewari questioned the Bill suddenly getting classified as a Financial Bill and said if it happens, then the Rajya Sabha cannot vote on it.

He also said that the latest iteration of this Bill mocks the efforts put in by the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Data Protection Bill.

Taking a swipe at the government, Tewari, a former Union minister tweeted, "How Did the Digital Data Protection Bill get classified as a Financial Bill suddenly? If this bill on passage is certified as a money bill by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla which seems to be the intent of getting it classed as a Financial Bill then Rajya Sabha can not vote on it. It can only recommend non binding changes to Lok Sabha."