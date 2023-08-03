Congress announces Screening Committee for four poll-bound states

Ahead of the crucial assembly elections, Congress on Wednesday announced Screening committee for the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said: “Congress President has constituted the Screening Committees for the ensuing Assembly Elections-2023 in the respective states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana with immediate effect.”

He said that party leader Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed the Chairman of the Screening committee of Rajasthan with Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt as its members.

The party named state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, party leaders Sachin Pilot, C.P. Joshi and party secretaries in-charge of the state as its of ex-officio members of the screening committee.