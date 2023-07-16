Will oppose Centre's 'assaults' on rights of democratically elected state govts: Congress

A leader from the Opposition bloc, who is neither in the Congress nor the AAP, said there are indications that the AAP will attend the conclave. However, sources in the AAP said it all depends on the Congress' stand.

Asked if AAP is part of the 24 parties that will be attending the Bengaluru meeting, Ramesh said, "As per I know, Aam Aadmi Party is one of the 24, coming to Bengaluru." The opposition grouping to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls is set to expand with more parties joining in at the second unity meeting being convened by the Congress next week in Bengaluru.

Leaders of 24 non-BJP parties have been invited for the meet on June 17 and 18, the first edition of which saw the participation of 15 parties.

At the first meeting in Patna last month, Opposition parties had resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, fissures had also emerged with the AAP asserting that it would be difficult for it to be part of any such gathering in the future till the Congress publicly supports it on the ordinance issue.

It is unclear whether the AAP would attend the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru or not.