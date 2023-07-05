Cabinet clears Personal Data Protection Bill

The union cabinet is learnt to have cleared the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill.

Sources aware of the development, said that it was cleared during the cabinet meeting, held earlier in the day.

With the clearance given by the cabinet to the bill, it may now be introduced in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

As per the provisions of the bill, if one's personal data is misused, it will entail a fine of up to Rs 500 crore, sources said.

The bill will have jurisdiction over the processing of digital personal data in India.

This includes data collected online or offline and later digitised. The bill will also apply to the processing of data outside of India if it involves offering goods or services or profiling individuals in India.