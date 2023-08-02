RS passes Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned after the House passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023.

The House was adjourned till Thursday morning 11 a.m. after the House passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences, amending 183 provisions in 42 acts.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on July 27 of the current Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal while discussing the Bill in Rajya Sabha said that it will promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of provisions.