UN report reveals migratory wildlife in shocking decline

The first-ever State of the World’s Migratory Species report was released on Monday by the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), a UN biodiversity treaty, at the opening of a major UN wildlife conservation conference (CMS COP14) and revealed some startling facts.

The landmark report reveals that while some migratory species listed under CMS are improving; nearly half (44 per cent) are showing population declines, more than one-in-five (22 per cent) of CMS-listed species are threatened with extinction; nearly all (97 per cent) of CMS-listed fish are threatened with extinction; the extinction risk is growing for migratory species globally, including those not listed under CMS; half (51 per cent) of key biodiversity areas identified as important for CMS-listed migratory animals do not have protected status; and 58 per cent of the monitored sites recognized as being important for CMS-listed species are experiencing unsustainable levels of human-caused pressure.

The two greatest threats to both CMS-listed and all migratory species are overexploitation and habitat loss due to human activity.

Three out of four CMS-listed species are impacted by habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation, and seven out of 10 CMS-listed species are impacted by overexploitation, including intentional taking as well as incidental capture.

Climate change, pollution, and invasive species are also having profound impacts on migratory species.

Globally, 399 migratory species that are threatened or near threatened with extinction are not currently listed under the CMS.

Until now, no such comprehensive assessment on migratory species has been carried out.

The report provides a global overview of the conservation status and population trends of migratory animals, combined with the latest information on their main threats and successful actions to save them.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, said: "Today’s report clearly shows us that unsustainable human activities are jeopardising the future of migratory species -- creatures who not only act as indicators of environmental change but play an integral role in maintaining the function and resilience of our planet’s complex ecosystems.