World has lost opportunity to stay below 1.5°C, warming could peak above 2°C: UNEP report

A new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report has acknowledged that the world no longer has a scientifically plausible pathway to prevent global temperatures from breaching the 1.5°C warming threshold set under the Paris Agreement.

“We are at a point where there are no plausible scientific pathways left that keep temperatures below 1.5 degree Celsius,” the report said.

The report shifts the focus of climate action from preventing the breach altogether to limiting how far temperatures rise beyond 1.5°C and whether the world can eventually bring warming back towards that level.

Even under the most optimistic scenarios, global temperatures are projected to rise to at least 1.8°C above pre-industrial levels before declining. Most other pathways see temperatures peak above 2°C.

The report marks the first time an authoritative assessment has explicitly acknowledged that a breach of the 1.5°C threshold is now inevitable. Earlier assessments, including those by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), had continued to identify a narrowing window in which the target could theoretically be met.

The 1.5°C figure itself is a politically agreed threshold rather than a point at which climate impacts suddenly change. However, scientists expect the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, floods, droughts and heatwaves to increase as global temperatures rise.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries committed to holding the increase in global average temperatures to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

The world has already crossed the threshold on a short-term basis. 2024 was the warmest year on record, with the annual global average temperature estimated at about 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels. Several individual months between July 2023 and December 2024 also exceeded 1.5°C.

However, these short-term breaches do not mean the Paris threshold has been permanently crossed. Scientists assess such limits using long-term warming trends, which smooth out temporary influences such as El Niño. In 2025, warming fell to around 1.45°C.

The UNEP report warns, however, that the world is now moving towards a period in which annual temperatures could consistently exceed 1.5°C.