Unprecedented dry spell shrinks water bodies in Kashmir

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on 21 December and will end on 30 January

“If the present dry spell continues till the end of Chillai Kalan then we are headed for a miserable summer water situation" says a senior engineer of the Jal Shakti department. (photo: IANS)
IANS

Unprecedented dry spell amid intense cold has resulted in many water bodies hitting the bottom in Kashmir as the weather office forecast generally dry weather till 25 January.

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

“If the present dry spell continues till the end of Chillai Kalan then we are headed for a miserable summer water situation.

“Snowfall after the Chillai Kalan hardly replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains”, said a senior engineer of the Jal Shakti department.

Srinagar had minus 5, Gulmarg minus 3.5 and Pahalgam minus 6.3 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh had minus 15.8 and Kargil minus 14.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 4.7, Katra 5.1, Batote 3.8, Bhaderwah zero and Banihal 5.2 as the minimum temperature.

Published: 11 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM
