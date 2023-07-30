UP records 18.49% rise in total tiger population

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a rise of 18.49 per cent in the total tiger population in the past four years, according to the state level data shared under ‘Status of Tigers’ in India report.

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) has been ranked number four among tiger reserves in the country.

Uttar Pradesh’s tiger count went up from 173 in the 2018 census to 205 in 2022. The rise is almost double (88.07 per cent) since 2006, when there were 109 tigers in the state.

“DTR came at number four in country with 135 tigers. The tiger population in Uttar Pradesh shows an increase of 18 per cent compared to the 2018 census. U.P’s share in the Shivalik range, which comprises Bihar, Uttarakhand and UP is 205 out of total 819 tigers reported in the Census in the Shivalik Range,” said Mamata Sanjeev Dubey, head of the forest force Uttar Pradesh and the principal chief conservator of forests.