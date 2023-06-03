UP: Tigress found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone

The carcass of a two-year-old tigress was recovered from the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday, officials said.

Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve B Prabhakar and deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone Sundaresh along with veterinary doctors visited the spot where the tigress was found dead.

Prabhakar told PTI that after the physical examination of the carcass, apprehensions of poisoning or poaching have been ruled out.

He said the big cat's canines and claws were damaged and it also had some puncture wounds on the body and near a paw. The tigress was unable to hunt or move properly which subsequently led to its death, the officer said.