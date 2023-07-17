US, China envoys hold climate crisis talks in Beijing

US climate envoy John Kerry met his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing on Monday, as the two countries attempt to find common ground on combating the climate crisis.

The discussions, set to continue until Wednesday, do not have a formal agenda but are expected to focus on addressing non-CO2 emissions, particularly methane, and preparing for the COP28 summit.

Kerry's agenda includes plans to revive stalled climate diplomacy and exert pressure on China to increase efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly as record-breaking heatwaves, intensified by climate change, affect various regions of the northern hemisphere.

This meeting marks the first comprehensive face-to-face climate dialogue between representatives of the world's two largest climate polluters after nearly a yearlong hiatus.

"What we're trying to do is find ways we can cooperate to actually address the crisis" of climate, Kerry had said before his visit, calling China critical to their "being able to solve this problem."