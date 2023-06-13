Reporting the weather amid a climate crisis

With an El Nino weather cycle set to amplify temperature extremes, TV meteorologists have a vital role in communicating the added impact of climate change."As we go deeper into 2023 and El Nino intensifies, we should expect a stunning year of global extremes which boggle the meteorological mind," warned Florida weather reporter, Jeff Berardelli, in early June as Puerto Rico endured a record heatwave.

Berardelli is among a growing cadre of TV meteorologists who are making the explicit link between weather extremes and climate change.

"The base climate has heated due to greenhouse warming and a strong El Nino will push us to limits we have yet to observe," Berardelli continued in a series of tweets after meteorologists confirmed the drier and hotter El Nino weather cycle has arrived.

But only a decade earlier, weather presenters were avoiding climate change.