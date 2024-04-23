Uttarakhand: Glacier melts above Munsiyari, cuts off Indo–China road

A glacier slid down towards the Johar Valley along the strategically important Munsiyari–Milam road in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, affecting crucial connectivity to the India–China border and villages in the region, say reports from ETV Bharat and TOI.

The incident, suspected to have taken place on Saturday evening, 20 April, has disrupted access to numerous villages, the reports say.

According to officials, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated efforts to clear the road, but significant challenges persist due to the extensive snow cover.

The affected villages include Rilkot, Samtu, Tola, Ganghar and Ralam, per the TOI report.