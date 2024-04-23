Uttarakhand: Glacier melts above Munsiyari, cuts off Indo–China road
The 'snowslide' has affected a swathe of villages: Bilju, Burfu, Khilanch, Tola, Ganghar, Panchu, Mapa, Martoli, Laspa, Lwan, Sumtu, Rilkot and Ralam
A glacier slid down towards the Johar Valley along the strategically important Munsiyari–Milam road in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, affecting crucial connectivity to the India–China border and villages in the region, say reports from ETV Bharat and TOI.
The incident, suspected to have taken place on Saturday evening, 20 April, has disrupted access to numerous villages, the reports say.
According to officials, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated efforts to clear the road, but significant challenges persist due to the extensive snow cover.
The affected villages include Rilkot, Samtu, Tola, Ganghar and Ralam, per the TOI report.
One fallout of this situation is that individuals who travelled to their villages to participate in the first phase of the seven-phase general elections are unable to return to their work, education or other commitments until the roads are cleared.
Despite ongoing work, the authorities do anticipate some delay in restoring full connectivity, reports ETV Bharat.
Experts underscore that the glacier's rupture serves as a stark reminder of the escalating impacts of climate change. The Himalayan region, vulnerable to the effects of global warming, faces mounting risks, including accelerated glacier melt.
"A few spells of snowfall were observed in the upper regions of Pithoragarh last month. Now, with temperatures rising, the glaciers are melting, leading to avalanches and occasional break-offs," said a meteorological expert, per the TOI report.
