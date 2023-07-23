Vidarbha rains: Floods, lightning in Nagpur division claim 11 lives in 10 days; several houses damaged

Rains and flooding also affected 875.84 hectares of agriculture land in the Nagpur division, including 853.74 hectares in Chandrapur and 22.1 hectares in Wardha.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Akola recorded 107.9 mm rainfall, followed by Yavatmal-24.0 mm, Wardha-23.4 mm, Amravati- 15.6 mm, Nagpur-6.7 mm, Gadchiroli-3.0 mm, Gondia-2.2 mm, Brahmpuri (in Chandrapur)-2.4 mm and Buldhana-2.0 mm, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur.

In the Yavatmal district, around 110 people stranded due to floods in Anandnagar Tanda village under Mahagaon tehsil were rescued on Saturday.