Jammu: Farmlands inundated, 105 people rescued in Akhnoor as heavy rain causes flash floods in Chenab

People said Chenab was getting dangerously close to their villages. "There is a lot of danger as the river is cutting its course and getting closer to the village," Garkhal resident Rahul Sharma said.



Pargwal farmer Rajinder Singh demanded compensation for crops damaged in the flood from the government.



"We appeal to the government for some compensation. In 2014 too, we did not get anything. My crops worth Rs 2-3 lakh is destroyed. I have nothing left," Singh said.



With the situation looking grim and the monsoon likely to continue for a few more weeks, people are hopeful that the administration provides them with the necessary relief material.