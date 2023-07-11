Watch: Yamuna crosses danger mark, swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has exceeded the danger mark of 205.33 metres, touching 206.24 metres at 8:00 am on Tuesday, July 11 —prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, July 10, much earlier than anticipated.

According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 206.28 metres by 6 am on Tuesday with Haryana releasing more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.