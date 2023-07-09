Flood warning in Delhi after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna

The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.

The irrigation and flood control department said this was the first warning, with 1,05,453 cusecs of water discharged at 4 pm.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. The water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

Authorities have been instructed to stay vigilant and take necessary action in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams have been deployed to raise awareness and warn the people living near the river embankments, according to the department.