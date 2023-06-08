Volunteers take part in beach clean up drive in Vizag to mark World Ocean Day

Salaria emphasised that collective action is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by the oceans, highlighting the vital role played by zoological parks in promoting environmental conservation.



As a token of appreciation, all the volunteers were given certificate of participation for their contribution in the coast cleaning activity, which is also aimed at raising awareness about oceans and marine ecosystems.



On Tuesday, the zoo called for volunteers to undertake coastal clean-up on World Ocean Day, aimed at protecting the sea and marine ecosystems.



Observed on June 8 annually, World Ocean Day supports collaborative conservation, teaming up with its global network of youth and organisational leaders in 150 countries.