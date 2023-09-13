Water quality sensors deployed on Australia's Great Barrier Reef

The specialised sensors, which were installed in the southern part of the reef, will monitor the flow of sediment and dissolved organic carbon from rivers and bays into the reef.

Modeling and artificial intelligence (AI) will be applied to the combined data to predict sediment flows and identify areas where interventions can be made.

Held said that too much sediment can block sunlight from reaching the seafloor, impeding the growth of marine plant life.

"This then impacts the food availability for biodiversity in the area, including the reef's colourful array of marine wildlife," he said in the media release.